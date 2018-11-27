Comey: Whitaker ‘May Not Be the Sharpest Knife in Our Drawer,’ But He Won’t Derail Mueller

During an interview with WGBH Boston released on Monday, former FBI Director James Comey stated that while Acting Attorney General Matthew Whitaker “may not be the sharpest knife in our drawer,” Whitaker “can see his future, and knows that if he acted in an extralegal way, he would go down in history for the wrong reasons.”

Comey said he knew Whitaker “casually.”

He added that there is “a serious legal question” about the legality of Whitaker’s appointment that he doesn’t know the answer to, and that he hopes Whitaker is having ethics officials at the Department of Justice look at whether he should be involved in the Mueller investigation.

Comey further stated that Whitaker derailing the Mueller probe is “a worry, but to my mind, not a serious worry. The institution is too strong, and he frankly, is not strong enough to have that kind of impact. And he may not be the sharpest knife in our drawer, but he can see his future, and knows that if he acted in an extralegal way, he would go down in history for the wrong reasons.”

