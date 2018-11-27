Cornyn: Texas ‘Trending More Purple Than Red’

Senator John Cornyn (R-TX) on Tuesday’s “Hugh Hewitt Show” discussed Beto O’Rourke’s rise to stardom and close Senate race with Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX).

Cornyn said O’Rourke ultimately lost to Cruz in the midterms because he is a “national Democrat” in a “conservative state,” although he added Texas is “trending more purple than red.”

“[O’Rourke] sounds like he’s running for president now,” host Hugh Hewitt stated. “Did you get that signal as well?”

“I did,” Cornyn responded. “You know, he’s a national Democrat, which is the main reason why he lost in Texas. Texas is still a conservative state. And even though it is trending more purple than red, and that’s something we have to pay attention to, and I intend to in 2020, but I think Beto’s got stars in his eyes, and he’s going to go for the big one.”

