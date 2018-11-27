Dick Durbin: Manafort Pardon Would Be an Admission of Guilt by Trump

Tuesday on CNN’s “The Situation Room,” Sen. Dick Durbin (D-IL) said if President Donald Trump were to pardon his former campaign chairman Paul Manafort, it would be “an admission of guilt.”

Durbin said, “I think there also is this looming concern that there is a pardon waiting for him in the White House when this is all over. I hope that’s not true. Pardons in this circumstance would certainly raise serious questions about whether this president or any person is above the law in the United States.”

Host Wolf Blitzer asked, “Do you believe a pardon by Manafort by the president would be an admission of guilt by the president considering Manafort’s role in the campaign?

Durbin answered, “Yes, I would.”

