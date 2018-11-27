Matthews: Trump ‘Taking Us Back’ to Level of Zimbabwe

On Tuesday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “Hardball,” host Chris Matthews argued that President Trump is taking the United States back to the level of a country like Zimbabwe.

Matthews said, “I was reading about Zimbabwe today, and I’ve been to Zimbabwe. I know it’s a young country with all kinds of problems. … He is taking us back to where they are, where all the opposition does is say that people who win elections are crooked, that everything’s rigged, everything — nothing’s on the level, there’s no such thing as objective truth, everything is tribal, our side is always right, your side’s always wrong.”

