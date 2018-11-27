Meghan McCain: Hyde-Smith Is ‘Disgusting and Embarrassing’

Tuesday on ABC’s “The View,” the panel discussed the Mississippi Senate runoff between Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith (R-MS) and Democratic nominee Clinton administration Secretary of Agriculture Mike Espy.

Co-host Joy Behar said, “According to what I have been reading she supported voter suppression. She was filmed saying it was a great idea to make it just a little more difficult for liberals to vote.”

Co-host Meghan McCain said, “She is real bad. We’re all in agreement on that.”

She continued, “It’s exhausting to be a Republican and have a woman like this on TV and being a topic. She is a bad candidate. I interpret any acceptance of any of this as veiled —I ‘m not allowed to say completely racist but in my opinion —

Co-host Sunny Hostin said, “Racist Ideology.”

Co-host Whoopi Goldberg, said, “It’s real close. It’s real close to racism.”

McCain said, “Yeah. There are so many provocative, interesting, Republicans coming up and I’m stuck with this. That’s what’s exhausting.”

Behar said, “She said she would enjoy watching a hanging.”

McCain shot back, “It’s insane.”

Behar said, “Is that a compliment? What is that?”

McCain concluded, “I have been talked to by producers. It’s disgusting. All of it is disgusting and embarrassing. That’s all I have to say about this anymore.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN