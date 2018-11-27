Nielsen: ‘We Will Be Prepared’ for Additional Migrants

During an interview aired on Tuesday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Hannity,” DHS Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen stated, “We will be prepared for any additional migrants.” She also said “illegal or violent entry” into the US won’t be allowed.

Nielsen said, “[T]his is a testament to the training and professionalism of the Border Patrol that no one was hurt. We had a thousand people rushing the border in a very violent and lawless way. We will not stand by as our Border Patrol are attacked. So, they defended themselves.”

She added, “We were prepared this time. We will be prepared for any additional migrants. The president has made it quite clear, we will not tolerate illegal or violent entry into our country. … We will be prepared. We will not allow illegal entry into our country.”

