Blumenthal: If Trump Pardons Manafort, It Could Be Obstruction of Justice

Wednesday on CNN’s “The Situation Room,” Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-CT) said if President Donald Trump were to pardon his former campaign chairman Paul Manafort, it could be obstruction of justice.

Blumenthal said, “A pardon could well be obstruction of justice if done with criminal motive for criminal ends of ending or stopping an investigation or suffocating it. Very likely there would be consideration of this move of a pardon given the circumstances as an obstruction.”

