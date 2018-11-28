Dershowitz: Firing Mueller ‘Would Not Be an Impeachable Offense’

Wednesday on Fox News Channel’s “Tucker Carlson Tonight,” Harvard law professor Alan Dershowitz dismissed the notion that should President Donald Trump fire Department of Justice special counsel Robert Mueller, he would be committing an impeachable offense.

According to Dershowitz, for an offense to rise to the level of impeachment, the firing would have to be a crime, which it is not.

“First of all, firing the special counsel would not be an impeachable offense because it wouldn’t be a crime,” Dershowitz said. “The president would have authority to do it. It would be politically very damaging to do it. Look, Technically there is oversight over the special counsel in the personage of the attorney general.”

Dershowitz acknowledged that was problematic given the former Attorney General Jeff Sessions’ recusal and resignation, and the appointment of an acting attorney general.

