Symone Sanders: People That ‘Love America’ Need to Stand Up and Tell Trump ‘He Is Wrong’

Wednesday on CNN’s “The Lead,” network political commentator Symone Sanders called on people “that just love America” to take a stand against President Donald Trump.

Durning a panel discussion about President Donald Trump retweeting an image of Department of Justice special counsel Robert Mueller and other politicians behind bars, Sanders said, “The president is a conspiracy theorist. I think we’ve known that for a very long time and he reinforces regularly in his Twitter account. This is why I fully believe it is very important for people that are just, you know — people that just love America to stand up and be willing to call this president on the carpet when he is wrong. And he is wrong about — and he is wrong at what he’s doing, disparaging the special counsel, threatening the investigation and he is wrong with the doggone tweets. I just can’t.”

