Dem Rep. Castro: Cohen Prosecution ‘Tip of the Iceberg’ – Stone and Trump Jr. ‘Should Be Concerned’

On Thursday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “Hardball,” Representative Joaquin Castro (D-TX), a member of the House Intelligence Committee, stated that Roger Stone and Donald Trump Jr. “should be concerned about possibly facing prosecutions as well.”

Castro said, “I think the prosecution of Michael Cohen for lying to Congress, I think, is just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to prosecutions for lying to Congress by the witnesses who went in front of the House and the Senate. There are other folks like Roger Stone and Donald Trump Jr., I think, who should be concerned about possibly facing prosecutions as well.”

