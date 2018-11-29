Schiff: We’re Looking at Trump Jr., Kushner Transcripts to Examine Their Truthfulness

On Thursday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “MTP Daily,” incoming House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff (D-CA) stated that the transcripts of the testimonies of Donald Trump Jr., Jared Kushner, Felix Sater, and other individuals are being looked through to see if a concern needs to be raised with the special counsel about their truthfulness.

Schiff said, “We are going through the witness transcripts right now. Looking at Donald Trump Jr.’s testimony, looking at Jared Kushner’s testimony, looking at the testimony of Felix Sater, and others to determine, okay, what does this tell us about their truthfulness, what missing pieces does this fill in, what other documents should we pursue when we have the opportunity, who needs to come back to committee, who else do we need to raise a concern with the special counsel in terms of truthfulness?”

