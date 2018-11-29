Ted Cruz: Angry House Democrats Will Unleash Two Years of Investigations, Subpoenas

Thursday at George Washington University, Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) said House Democrats with the “angriest voices” will spend the next two years on “investigations and subpoenas.”

Cruz added, “We may well see impeachment.”

Cruz said, “That anger and rage corrodes our democracy. How it plays out in the next two years, I don’t know.”

He added, “In the House, I think the Democrats have unleashed some of the angriest voices on the left. I think we’re going to see two years of investigations, and subpoenas, and we may well see impeachment. I think that anger and rage is going to have to burn out some more before we can come together and enact major legislative reforms that we should be doing.”

