Abby Huntsman Battles ‘The View’ Co-Hosts: No One Gives Trump Credit for Anything ‘He Does Right’

Friday on ABC’s “The View,” the ladies had a heated conversation about President Donald Trump’s policy on Russia compared to other administrations.

The fireworks started when co-host Abby Huntsman moved the conversation from Michael Cohen’s guilty plea to policy.

Huntsman said, “I think if you look at the substance of the policy under the Trump administration when you’re dealing with Putin in Russia, you could argue that they’ve been tougher than any administration since the Cold War. You can talk about the optics, you can talk about his tweets which I actually hated that he tweeted canceling this meeting because that’s not how you handle diplomacy. But no one ever talks about the actual issues and what’s being done to combat Russia because that’s not the shiny object, no one cares about that. No one gives the president credit for anything that he does right.”

Abby’s father, Jon Huntsman is the U.S. ambassador to Russia.

Co-host Sunny Hostin said, “Why was the meeting canceledc? It just strikes me as odd that Michael Cohen, this bombshell gets dropped about not how only Trump was involved with Russia and building this tower, his children were also notified about it and Ivanka is part of that as well. Now he is saying the reason — I’m sorry, the meeting with the spy, and there’s also a building of the Tower in Moscow— but now he’s saying the reason he’s not meeting with Putin is because he’s upset because they haven’t returned the navy sailors to the Ukraine. Um, when was he concerned about the Ukraine?”

Huntsman shot back, “Really, Sunny? Really, Sunny? Trump has actually been tougher on Ukraine than President Obama was. The first thing he did was put sanctions on Russia as it relates to the Ukraine. That’s the point I’m trying to make. If you want to talk about the Mueller investigation let’s have that talk and the dealings that Trump had with Russians before he got into office but if you want to talk about actual diplomacy and things that are happening with Russia, that is a very different thing.”

