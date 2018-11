Wednesday on the “Tom Joyner Morning Show,” MSNBC host Al Sharpton said the Georgia gubernatorial election was “stolen” from Democratic gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams by Republican Brian Kemp.

Discussing the 2018 midterm results in Florida, Georgia and Mississippi, Sharpton said, “Blacks lost for governor in two and senator in one but made measurable increases in our vote. I believe we won Georgia, it was robbed.”

