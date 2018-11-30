Dem Sen. Blumenthal: Trump ‘Extremely Compromised’ – Russia ‘Could Blackmail’

On Friday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “All In,” Senator Richard Blumenthal (D-CT) stated that President Trump is “extremely compromised.” And Russia has “the same leverage” over the president that they did over Michael Flynn, the ability to “blackmail” them “with the truth.”

Blumenthal said, “He is extremely compromised. The Russians have the same leverage over him that they had over Michael Flynn. And that’s the reason that the former attorney general wanted Flynn fired, and it’s the reason that Flynn was prosecuted. The Russians could blackmail Flynn, and now Trump, with the truth.”

