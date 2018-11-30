Joy Behar to Kid Rock: ‘This Bitch’ Will Be ‘Happy to Have You on the Show’

Friday on ABC’s “The View,” co-host Joy Behar reacted to Kid Rock calling her a “bitch” during an interview with Fox News Channel’s “Fox & Friends.”

Co-host Sunny Hostin, “You come for one of us, you came for all of us, Kid Rock.”

Joy Behar said, “All I can say is this bitch, and these bitches will be happy to have you on the show and have a beer.”

Ana Navarro said, “If he’s going to call you a bitch, the least he can do is show up with Blue Label.”

Former Fox host Abby Huntsman complimented host Steve Doocy for immediately apologizing for Rock’s comment.

When Behar asked why Rock would insult her, Meghan McCain responded: “You’re a very powerful voice in this country.”

Behar added, “You know what’s great, Fox had to apologize for something.”

