Tester: I Don’t Want to Run for President in 2020

On Friday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “Rachel Maddow Show,” Senator Jon Tester (D-MT) stated he doesn’t want to run for president in 2020 and he isn’t sure that he is in the mental or physical shape to run.

Tester said, “I love the legislative branch. I mean that. And we just went through a very difficult race. I mean, this was not an easy race to win, and elections take a lot out of you. And to be honest, even if I wanted to do it, and I really don’t, I’m not sure that mentally or physically I’m in any kind of shape to run the kind of race that needs to be run to win the president of the United States.”

