Alec Baldwin Returns to SNL as ‘Trump’ After Assault Arrest

On this week’s broadcast of NBC’s “Saturday Night Live,” comedian Alec Baldwin reprised his role impersonating President Donald Trump in the shows cold open.

Baldwin’s Trump depicted a situation at the G20 Summit in Argentina and featured appearances by Cecily Strong as Melania Trump, Kate McKinnon as Rudy Giuliani, Ben Stiller as Michael Cohen, Beck Bennett as Vladimir Putin and Fred Armisen as the Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

One reference was made to Baldwin’s arrest during the skit.

“God, I haven’t been this upset since I freaked out about that parking space,” Baldwin’s Trump said.

The open closed with a rendition of cast members singing Evita’s “Don’t Cry For Me Argentina.”

