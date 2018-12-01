Brooks: Norms May Have Changed so Obstruction of Justice Isn’t Politically Fatal

On Friday’s “PBS NewsHour,” New York Times columnist David Brooks wondered whether if there is an obstruction of justice case against President Trump, political norms in the United States have changed so that obstruction of justice isn’t politically fatal like it was for former President Nixon and stated that such a norm change “may have happened.”

Brooks said, “Richard Nixon was forced to resign, sort of over obstruction of justice. Suppose there’s an obstruction of justice case here, have our norms so changed that that is no longer a political death sentence? And that may have happened.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett