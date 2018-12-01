FNC’s Wallace: ‘George H.W. Bush Was the Greatest Living American’

During the Fox News Channel’s coverage of former President George H.W. Bush’s death, FNC anchor Chris Wallace said that Bush’s passing means we have lost “the greatest living American.”

Wallace said, “Well, you know, there’s an old thing we used to say about baseball players, we used to say that Ted Williams was the greatest living baseball player, and I have felt for some time that George H.W. Bush was the greatest living American. And we have lost him tonight.”

