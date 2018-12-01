Pompeo: ‘America Is Worse Off’ Without George H.W. Bush

During an interview on Saturday’s “CNN Newsroom,” Secretary of State Mike Pompeo praised the “remarkable American legacy” and “true life of service” of former President George H.W. Bush.

Pompeo said, “It’s a remarkable American legacy. They don’t make them like that very often. I had a chance to get to know him when I was a member of Congress first, and then I held a job that he held at one point. I remember talking to him just after I was nominated to be the CIA director. He said, you’ll be great, you’ll be awesome. In fact, it was the second best job I ever had. He loved that group of people, that talented espionage agency so much. America is worse off today. And I want to extend mine and Susan’s heartfelt sympathy to the entire Bush family.”

Pompeo added that Bush led “a true life of service. He was also committed to his faith. He…worked really hard. Maybe those would be the three things, if you work at it, if you keep your faith, and you have this commitment to serve, good things can happen, not only to him, he had a remarkable life, but you’ll do good work for your fellow man as well. President Bush certainly did that.”

