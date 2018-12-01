Watch: SNL’s ‘Morning Joe’ Features Post-Wedding Joe and Mika

On this weekend’s episode of NBC’s “Saturday Night Live,” Joe Scarborough, played by Alex Moffat and Mika Brzezinski’s Kate McKinnon, performed their version of the post-wedding Scarborough and Brzezinski co-hosting MSNBC’s “Morning Joe.”

During the skit, Melissa Villaseñor appeared as Rep.-elect Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY).

“Look at me, I’m different,” Villaseñor’s Ocasio-Cortez said.

Also appearing in the skit was Rep. Elijah Cummings (D-MD), played by “Saturday Night Live” cast member Kenan Thompson, “Morning Joe” co-host Willie Geist, played by cast member Mikey Day, and BBC World News’ Katty Kay, played by Claire Foy).

