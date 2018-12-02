Adam Schiff: Trump Is ‘Compromised’ by Russian Ties — ‘That Puts Our Country At Risk’

Sunday on ABC’s “This Week,” Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) said President Donald Trump and his organization “were compromised” by business dealing with Russia.

Schiff said, “The very broad significance here is that there is now testimony there is now a witness who confirms that in the same way Michael Flynn was compromised that the president and his business are compromised. The national security, former national security adviser Michael Flynn was compromised because he was saying things publicly that were not true about discussions with the Russians over sanctions. Now we have Michael Cohen saying that what the president was saying, what Michael Cohen was saying, and others were saying about hen this business deal ended was not true. And what’s more, the Russians knew it wasn’t true. At the same time Donald Trump was the presumptive nominee of the GOP and arguing in favor of doing away with sanctions, he was working on a deal that would require doing away with sanctions for him to make money in Russia. That is a real problem. That means that the compromise is far broader than we thought.”

He added, “The Mueller investigation as was the Comey investigation was a counterintelligence investigation, an investigation into whether Donald Trump and his organization were compromised. And now via Michael Cohen, we find out that, yes, there was compromise. That puts our country at risk.”

Follow Pam Key On Twitter @pamkeyNEN