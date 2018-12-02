Donna Brazile: Cohen Guilty Plea a ‘Smoking Gun’

Sunday on ABC’s “This Week,” former interim Democratic National Committee chairwoman Donna Brazile said President Donald Trump’s former lawyer Michael Cohen guilty plea was a “smoking gun.”

Brazile said, “Michael Cohen once boasted he would take a bullet for Donald Trump. This week, he delivered the smoking gun.”

She continued, “Oh, yeah. That’s the smoking gun because once again, he said, what I provided before was consistent with what the president wanted me to say because I wanted to stay loyal to the president. Smoking gun saying, he said essentially that the White House, the president was lying at the time that he had no business dealing with Russia when he was looking to strike a deal with Russia on a tower.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN