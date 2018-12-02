Nadler Accuses Trump of Knowing About Cohen Cover-Up — ‘We Have a President Who Lies Incessantly’

Sunday on NBC’s “Meet the Press,” current House Judiciary Committee ranking member and presumed future committee chairman Rep. Jerry Nadler (D-NY) said President Donald Trump knew his former personal lawyer Michael Cohen lied to Congress about Trump’s business in Russia.

When asked if Trump knew Cohen was lying, Nadler said, “We have a president who lies incessantly to the American people about big matters and small matters, who surrounds himself with people who lie incessantly to the American people. The key fact now is that the time that he can get away with lying to the American people all the time and evading accountability is coming to an end, and I do think that this is a very serious matter.”

He added, “Among other things, the fact that he was lying to the American people about doing business in Russia and that the Kremlin knew he was lying gave the Kremlin a hold over him. One question we have now is: Does the Kremlin still have a hold over him because of other lies that they know about?”

