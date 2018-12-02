Nadler: Cohen Plea Suggests Putin ‘Has Leverage Over the President’

Sunday on NBC’s “Meet the Press,” likely incoming chairman of the House Judiciary Committee Rep. Jerry Nadler (D-NY) said Michael Cohen’s admission that he lied to Congress about negotiations for a Trump Tower in Moscow suggested Russia may have leverage over the president.

Nadler said, “The fact that he was lying to the American people about doing business in Russia, and that the Kremlin knew he was lying, gave the Kremlin a hold over him. And one question we have now is: Does the Kremlin still have a hold over him because of other lies they know about.”

He added, “One question has always been why was the president so obsequious to Putin from the beginning of the campaign up to the present day. And it may be that it’s because the Kremlin has leverage over the president, which is a terrible thing if true.”

