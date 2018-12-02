Roger Stone: ‘I Engaged In Politics,’ Not Crime

Sunday on ABC’s “This Week,” political consultant Roger Stone said he engaged in politics during the 2016 presidential campaign and not crime, as he has been accused.

Stone said, “It is now two years in over $30 million. I think few Americans could withstand the kind of legal proctological examination that Mr. Mueller has put me under.”

He continued, “Today there is still no evidence whatsoever of Russian collusion between the Russian state and the Trump campaign involving Wikileaks or not involving Wikileaks.”

When asked if he communicated with Julian Assange, Stone said no.

He added, “Where is the crime? I engaged in politics. My purpose was to take a tip, which I thought to be solid, and then, after that, to follow the Wikileaks’ Twitter feed and set a Google news alert for Julian Assange and use Twitter to hype as much voter and media attention to the disclosures when they came as politics. You were in this business once. that’s called politics.”

