Quayle: ‘We’ll Never Forget’ Bush Taking Time to Console My Kids After 1992 Election

On Monday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “America’s Newsroom,” former Vice President Dan Quayle said his family will never forget the handwritten note former President George H.W. Bush wrote to the Quayle children after the 1992 election.

Quayle said, “This was after the election in 1992. we had lost, and a couple of days afterwards, my three children received a handwritten note from the president of the United States telling them how proud he was to have served with their father. That was so touching and so revealing in a time when he obviously wasn’t feeling the best. He’d just been defeated. He took time out to console my children. We’ll never forget that.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett