GOP Rep. Meadows: Mueller Sentencing Memo ‘Good News for President Trump’

On Tuesday’s broadcast of Fox News Channel’s “Hannity,” Rep. Mark Meadows (R-NC), the current chairman of the House Freedom Caucus, reacted to the sentencing memo handed down by Department of Justice special counsel Robert Mueller’s probe on Tuesday.

The North Carolina Republican explained to host Sean Hannity why he thought the memo was “good news” for President Donald Trump and said Flynn’s cooperation was a sign there was no collusion between the 2016 Trump presidential campaign and any entity from Russia.

“Let’s look at what’s not in [the report],” Meadow said. “There is no suggestion that Michael Flynn had anything to do with collusion. He was with the transition team. He was part of the campaign. And yet there is no mention of collusion. I think it’s good news for President Trump tonight, that this is what it’s come down to. Even though they said he substantially cooperated, I think he substantially cooperated to say that there was no collusion, and we can look at it with that in mind.”

Follow Jeff Poor on Twitter @jeff_poor