Joe Scarborough on Mueller Probe: Washington Always Wins

Tuesday on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” host Joe Scarborough warned President Donald Trump that the political machine of Washington D.C. “always” won.

Partial transcript as follows:

JOE SCARBOROUGH: Washington always win.

MIKA BRZEZINSKI: It’s important you say that because Donald Trump has gone his whole life doing deviant or potentially corrupt or potentially slightly illegal things, all his life, and he’s been able to do it all in plain sight. You can’t do it in Washington. Because Washington always wins.

SCARBOROUGH: There are rules. Mike, we’ve talked about this on this show a lot. There are rules in Washington just like there are rules in physics. Those rules may bend in Washington once in a while but they do not break at the end of the day. Washington does always win