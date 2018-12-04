Nadler: I’m Considering Legislation to Pause Timing of Statute of Limitations During Presidential Term

On Tuesday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “The Last Word,” incoming House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerry Nadler (D-NY) stated he is considering legislation that would pause the timing of the statute of limitations during a president’s term in office so that it is easier to prosecute presidents after they leave office for any crimes they may have committed.

Nadler said, “[W]e ought to, and I’m considering introducing legislation to this effect, toll the statute of limitations on any president while he is president, so that he can’t be above the law. If he can’t be impeached for improper conduct, if there are crimes, he should be made to be prosecuted.”

