Scalise: We’ve Reached Two-Week Deal on Shutdown, Wall Battle Will Continue

On Tuesday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Fox & Friends,” House Republican Whip Steve Scalise (R-LA) confirmed that a deal has been reached to fund the government for two weeks to temporarily avert a government shutdown and vowed that the fight for wall funding will continue.

Co-host Brian Kilmeade asked, “There’s a two-week extension now. There’s going to be no government shutdown. You’ll fund it for two weeks, I understand…can you confirm that?”

Scalise responded, “Yeah. You know, we’ve worked that out. And this fight’s going to continue on. And clearly, what we’re battling over is to make sure that we can fund our border security properly, build the wall, give President Trump the money he needs to keep America safe.”

