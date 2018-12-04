Tech CEO Marc Benioff: Facebook ‘the New Cigarettes’ — ‘Gov’t Has to Step in and Regulate’

“Facebook is the new cigarettes. … The government has to step in and regulate it. Facebook has proven that to us over and over and over again that they need to be regulated,” Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff says. https://t.co/5LaFuBWJ6I pic.twitter.com/BaDIYQGGEr

CNN’s “New Day” aired a sit-down interview with Salesforce.com CEO Marc Benioff wherein Benioff called social media powerhouse Facebook “the new cigarettes” that he said needed to be “regulated.”

Benioff accused social networks like Facebook of “dividing us” by selling our data “for personal gain.”

“Facebook is the new cigarettes,” he told CNN’s Laurie Segall. “It’s not good for you. It’s addictive, you don’t know who’s trying to convince you to use it or misuse it.”

He added, “The government has to step in and regulate it. And Facebook has proven that to us over and over and over again that they need to be regulated because they’re not self-regulating. And that’s true of a lot of technology companies.”

