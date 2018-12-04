Toobin on Flynn Memo: ‘I Would Be a Little Nervous’ if I Were Trump

On Tuesday’s broadcast of CNN’s “AC360,” CNN Senior Legal Analyst and New Yorker Staff Writer Jeffrey Toobin reacted to Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s sentencing memo for former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn by saying he “would be a little nervous” if he was involved in the investigation of obstruction of justice, starting with President Trump.

He added, “As we think about how Mueller is going to characterize what went on in the Trump White House, the fact that he is saying ‘senior government leaders should be held to the highest standards.’ I would be a little nervous if I were the people involved in the obstruction of justice investigation, starting, of course, with the president of the United States.”

(h/t Mediaite)

