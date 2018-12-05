Chris Wallace: A ‘Chill’ Struck the Front Row When Trump Encountered the Obamas, Clintons at Bush Funeral

Wednesday during Fox News Channel’s coverage of George H.W. Bush‘s funeral, network host Chris Wallace said when Donald Trump and Melania Trump took their seats there was a “chill.”

Wallace said, “I have to say I was struck when President Trump and Melania Trump came to the front row, that it was as if a chill had descended on that front row. You had seen a lot of kind of chatty talk between the Clintons and the Obamas, the Carters but when Donald Trump sat down, the greeting that he was given by Barack Obama and Michelle Obama was about as cold, about as cool as it could have been. It seemed like they exchanged ‘hello, good morning.’ That was it. At that point they all stopped talking to each other.”

