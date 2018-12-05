Gore Recalls Call with Bush 41 After Losing in 2000: ‘He Said Such Incredibly Kind Things’

Former VP Al Gore says he received a phone call from former President George H.W. Bush after Gore's 2000 election loss to Bush’s son. “He said such incredibly kind things. What he said was rooted again in his love for our country.” https://t.co/sZyhgdfmUY pic.twitter.com/Gj3SAuFGzU

In an interview with CNN’s Anderson Cooper, former Vice President Al Gore remembered former President George H.W. Bush’s “personal kindness” and his “deep and intense love for our country.”

Gore recalled when he lost the 2000 presidential election to Bush’s son, George W. Bush, he received a phone call not long after it was made official from the 41st president to console him.

“[H]e said such incredibly kind things,” said Gore. “What he said was rooted, again, in his love for our country. And I appreciated that so much. It was not the only time that he demonstrated that extraordinary kindness to me and I have really appreciated the kind of man that he was and his whole approach to public service.”

