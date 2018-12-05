Judge Napolitano: I Expect Donald Trump Jr. to Be Indicted

Tuesday on SiriusXM’s “The Dan Abrams Show,” Fox News legal analyst Judge Andrew Napolitano said he thinks Donald Trump, Jr. will be indicted as a result of special counsel Robert Muller’s investigation.

In discussing the sentencing document filed yesterday by Mueller’s office on Michael Flynn, Napolitano said, “The President himself should be extremely uncomfortable about this. Not for his son or son-in-law as much as for himself.”

When Abrams asked if he thinks Trump’s “inner circle” will be indicted, Napolitano said, “Yes.”

Napolitano added, “I don’t know who, but I do know that Donald Jr. has told friends he expects to be indicted.”

Abrams asked, “Do you expect he’d be indicted?”

Napolitano said, “Yes.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN