Menu
TRENDING:

Matthews: ‘Beto O’Rourke Should Run for President’

On Wednesday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “Hardball,” host Chris Matthews urged Representative and 2018 Texas Democratic Senate candidate Beto O’Rourke to run for president in 2018.

Matthews said, “Let me finish tonight with a strong suggestion, it’s that Beto O’Rourke should run for president. I got a good look at Beto’s race for Senate when we hosted the ‘Hardball’ College Tour at the University of Houston. There was magic in that room like when we hosted a ‘Hardball’ College Tour at West Chester University up in Pennsylvania in 2008 for Senator Obama. Democrats respond to magic. I have a reason for urging a Beto run. I believe that elections should be about the future.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett

.