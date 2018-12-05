Rubio: Saudi Crown Prince Will ‘Pull Us Into a War’ if We Don’t Curb His Behavior

On Wednesday’s broadcast of CNN’s “New Day,” Senator Marco Rubio (R-FL) warned that Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman will pull the U.S. into a war if the United States doesn’t make it clear that MBS cannot continue to act recklessly.

Rubio called for public actions in response to the murder of Washington Post writer Jamal Khashoggi and laid out demands on human rights that the U.S. should make to Saudi Arabia.

He added, “There are all sorts of things that we can do to make clear that this can’t continue to happen. Otherwise, he’s going to continue to get more reckless, and continue to push more boundaries. He’s going to, frankly, pull us into a war one day with some recklessness.”

