DNC Chair Tom Perez Complains Voters Are Influenced by the ‘Pulpit on Sunday’

Wednesday at Demand Justice’s “The Court In Crisis,” Summit in Washington, D.C., Democratic National Committee chairman Tom Perez said Democrats have to adopta a “broader communication strategy” because they are not reaching voters who are influenced by the “pulpit on Sunday.”

Perez said “And we all have to make sure that we’re affluent in what’s happening across our ecosystem so that we can come to each other’s defense, because we need to build a bigger orchestra. They’ve had a big orchestra for some time and they’ve got a megaphone to amplify, whether it’s Sinclair at a local level, Fox at a national level. I’ve learned this from the outreach we’ve done at the DNC. Why are we penetrating, they ask. And I had someone in northwestern Wisconsin tell me, ‘You know what? For most of the people I know, their principal sources of information are Fox News, their NRA newsletter and the pulpit on Sunday.”

He added, “And it should come as a surprise to no one that our message doesn’t penetrate. It should come as a surprise to no one that that person has elevated the issue, of course, to the top because that person on the pulpit is saying, ‘Ignore everything else that this person has done and is doing. We have to focus on one issue in Roe versus Wade.’ And people buy it because that’s their only source. So as we move forward here we’ve got to talk about these substantive ideas, but we’ve got to talk about a broader communication strategy. We’ve got to talk about other reforms that will enable us to elect Democrats up and down the ticket so that we can actually have the capacity to implement them.”

