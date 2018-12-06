Watch: Mexican Cartel’s Trash Leads to Discovery of Smuggling Route on Arizona Border

A Mexican cartel operating on the Arizona border is giving away its smuggling route and staging areas by leaving trash and other items behind. The area in focus is in the Tuscon Sector’s Ajo Station’s area of responsibility and sits just east of Lukeville, Arizona. The group, Los Memos, is part of the Sinaloa Federation.

Telltale black water bottles and carpet slippers litter the area along the border and can also be seen tens of miles into the interior of the U.S. This stretch of the U.S.-Mexico border is secured by a welded vehicle barrier, yet lacks any other physical barriers to keep migrants or smugglers from entering the U.S. at will. Breitbart News Border and Cartel Chronicles Director Brandon Darby visited the area and describes the situation.