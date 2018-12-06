Navarro: ‘None of Us on the Team’ Were Aware of Huawei CFO Arrest

On Thursday’s broadcast of the Fox Business Network’s “Trish Regan Primetime,” President Trump’s Assistant for Trade and Manufacturing Policy, Peter Navarro, stated that neither President Trump nor National Security Adviser John Bolton were aware of the arrest of Huawei CFO Meng Wanzhou prior to their dinner with Chinese officials.

After hearing a clip of Bolton telling NPR that he “knew in advance” of the arrest, Navarro said, “[M]y understanding is that NPR had to retract that. Because Ambassador Bolton — neither the president nor Ambassador Bolton were aware of the Justice Department action prior to the dinner.”

Host Trish Regan then asked, “Neither of them were aware you’re saying now?”

Navarro answered, “Correct.”

He later added, “None of us on the team were aware.”

