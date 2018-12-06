Schumer: Trump Risking Government Shutdown With ‘Temper Tantrum’ Over Border Funds

Thursday on the Senate floor, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) argued against funding President Donald Trump’s wall on the U.S.-Mexico border and called President Donald Trump’s resolve on the issue a “temper tantrum.”

Schumer said, “They still have that $1.34 billion. They haven’t even spent the vast majority of. And already they’re demanding $5 billion more. Some would say even demanding $1.6 billion more is too much. But the idea that they haven’t spent last year’s money and they’re demanding such a huge amount this year makes no sense at all. To ask the American taxpayer to foot the bill for an unplanned, unnecessary, ineffective border is just preposterous.”

He continued, “We know why President Trump is doing this like he does so many things. It’s a throwaway idea to fire up his base, and I am ashamed that my Republican colleagues, who know better, are going along. So if President Trump wants to throw a temper tantrum and shut down the government over Christmas over the wall, that’s his decision. But there are two sensible options on the table to avoid one. Two sensible options. And we do not want to let a Trump temper tantrum govern our policies or cause the shutdown of the government, which everyone on both sides of the aisle knows is the wrong idea”

