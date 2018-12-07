Brennan: Trump Becoming Increasingly Desperate, Sees the ‘Walls Closing in on Him’

Friday, former CIA Director John Brennan commented on President Donald Trump’s critical tweets regarding the Robert Mueller investigation ahead of new information being released.

Brennan said in his MSNBC “Morning Joe” appearance that Trump’s demands in the tweets show the president “is seeing more and more of the walls closing in on him.”

“I think Mr. Trump is seeing more and more of the walls closing in on him, which is why he’s becoming increasingly desperate, but I think some of his tweets just indicate how ill-suited he is for the presidency and his handling of some of these issues demonstrates again he’s incompetent,” Brennan said.

He later added, “I think if you just look at his tweets and his comments and his increasingly desperate attitude, I think he has a lot to fear, which is why he continues to try to delegitimatize the Mueller team’s efforts and the investigation overall. So, Mr. Trump knows what he has done in the past. I think he has demonstrated a lack of ethic, a lack of principle, and whether it be in his government affairs or in his private business dealings, this is something that’s going to, I think, come back and haunt him.”

Follow Trent Baker on Twitter @MagnifiTrent