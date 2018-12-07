Dem Rep. Cohen: ‘Donald Trump Is a Criminal Enterprise’

On Friday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “The Last Word,” Representative Steve Cohen (D-TN) reacted to the sentencing memos on former Trump lawyer Michael Cohen by saying, “Donald Trump is a criminal enterprise.”

Cohen said, “I think that what we’ve learned today is what we — many of us have known for at least two years, and some for maybe 10 or 15, that Donald Trump is a criminal enterprise. The Trump family is a criminal enterprise, and that most of the people he’s involved with, like Michael Cohen and Manafort, are shady folks.”

Cohen further predicted that “proof is going to come out. They probably have recordings of Trump that Michael Cohen had. They probably have recordings of other people, the family members, and it’s going to be so clear that this has been a criminal enterprise from day one with the Russians and Trump, that the Republicans will jump off of the ship and say, we’ve got to get rid of this guy.”

