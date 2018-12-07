Dem Rep. Heck: I Think There’s Enough Evidence to Prove Trump Committed a Crime

Democrat @RepDennyHeck : "The President is now essentially any unindicted co-conspirator in not one but two felonies." https://t.co/dmXZpC2xqT pic.twitter.com/jYPGz5n3v5

On Friday’s “CNN Tonight,” Representative Denny Heck (D-WA) said he believes there is enough evidence to prove President Trump committed a crime.

Host Don Lemon asked, “More specifically, do you think there’s now enough evidence to prove that President Trump committed a crime, possibly even a felony?”

Heck responded, “Yes.”

Heck explained, “Well, because Michael Cohen pleaded guilty to it, and because they named the president individual-1, which I don’t think they would have done in any way, shape, or form — they weren’t required to reference the president, but they did so. And I have to assume that that is on the basis of significant and material corroborating evidence that they have collected.”

