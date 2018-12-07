Dem Sen. Blumenthal: ‘The Walls Are Closing in on Donald Trump’

"This sentencing memorandum is a bombshell ... The pieces of the mosaic, or the puzzle, are coming into place and the walls are closing in on Trump and his inner circle including his family." @SenBlumenthal on #Hardball . pic.twitter.com/vv7Dzoa1uI

On Friday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “Hardball,” Senator Richard Blumenthal (D-CT) reacted to the Southern District of New York’s sentencing memo on former Trump lawyer Michael Cohen by stating that the pieces of the puzzle are falling into place, “and the walls are closing in on Donald Trump and his inner circle, including his family.”

Blumenthal said, “This sentencing memorandum, first of all, is a bombshell in showing why prosecutors in the Southern District of New York, independent of the special counsel, believe that Donald Trump committed a felony that enabled him, or at least helped him to become president. And covering up those payments was part of what was done, part of the conspiracy in which Donald Trump is an unindicted co-conspirator, think of it for a moment, unindicted co-conspirator. And the further information in this bombshell memorandum shows facts and evidence that link that conspiracy to Russian collusion with the Trump campaign and potentially obstruction of justice. So, the pieces of the mosaic, or the puzzle, are coming into place, and the walls are closing in on Donald Trump and his inner circle, including his family.”

