Dem Sen. Murphy on Heather Nauert: She Is a Fox Host Who Is ‘Clearly Not Qualified’

Thursday on CNN, Sen. Chris Murphy (D-CT) reacted to President Donald Trump picking former Fox News host and state department spokeswoman Heather Nauert to be the new United Nations ambassador.

Murphy said, “Our foreign policy is a mess, and the president was laughed at in his last speech before the U.N. I’m not sure anybody would advise him to correct all his mistakes is to put a ‘Fox & Friends’ anchor as the top ambassador to the United Nations.

He added, “Heather Nauert has been at the State Department, is it’s not as if she has no experience, but she has no experience as a diplomat. No meaningful experience in the government. She’s clearly not qualified for this job, but these days, it seems that the most important qualification is that you show up on Donald Trump’s TV screen and if you’re successful in that endeavor, then you seem to be a top candidate to get a whole bunch of top positions in the U.S. government.”

(h/t Grabien)

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN