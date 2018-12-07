Dershowitz: Michael Flynn Didn’t Commit Any Crimes

Harvard law professor Alan Dershowitz on Friday’s “Fox & Friends” weighed in on FBI special counsel Robert Mueller’s sentencing memorandum that ret. U.S. Army Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn, also formerly President Donald Trump’s national security advisor, receive no jail time after pleading guilty to the crime of lying to the FBI due to “substantial” assistance in the investigation.

Dershowitz said he does not think Flynn “really committed any crimes,” and only pleaded guilty after being strong-armed.

“This is a perfect example of Flynn, I don’t think, really committed any crimes,” Dershowitz stated. “But because they threatened not only prosecuting him but prosecuting his son, he flipped and he pleaded guilty and now apparently he is cooperating and that’s why the government is not seeking prison time for him. Again, it’s just the perfect example of how much power the government has to influence witnesses to tell the stories they want to hear. As Judge Ellis put it, not only to sing but sometimes even to compose. So those redactions may contain information about that.”

