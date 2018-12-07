John Dean: Congress Will Have Little Choice ‘Other Than to Start Impeachment Proceedings’ After Cohen Filing

Friday on CNN’s “OutFront,” former Nixon White House counsel John Dean said the Michael Cohen sentencing memo means eventually Congress will “start impeachment proceedings” against President Donald Trump.

Dean said, “I don’t know that this will forever disappear into some dark hole of unprosecutable presidents. I think it will resurface in the Congress. I think what this totality of today’s filings show that the House is going to have little choice the way this is going other than to start impeachment proceedings.”

